20 people displaced after 3-alarm fire breaks out in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Over a dozen people were displaced from their home after a 3-alarm fire broke out in Cambridge early on Sunday.
Crews responding to a structural fire on Harvard Street around 2:30 a.m. found flames coming from a large three-story wood frame dwelling, according to a post from the Cambridge Fire Department’s Twitter page.
Residents were evacuated and an aggressive attack prevented the flames from spreading to a nearby home, fire officials said.
Around 20 people were being assisted by the Red Cross on Sunday morning.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
