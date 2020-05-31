20 people displaced after 3-alarm fire breaks out in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Over a dozen people were displaced from their home after a 3-alarm fire broke out in Cambridge early on Sunday.

Crews responding to a structural fire on Harvard Street around 2:30 a.m. found flames coming from a large three-story wood frame dwelling, according to a post from the Cambridge Fire Department’s Twitter page.

Residents were evacuated and an aggressive attack prevented the flames from spreading to a nearby home, fire officials said.

Around 20 people were being assisted by the Red Cross on Sunday morning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

I) Three alarms were ordered, Box 3-28, for the fire in the large 3 story, wood-frame dwelling at 213 Harvard St (cor Elm St). Ten engines, 5 ladders, 2 squads, Rescue 1, & command & support units worked at the fire. pic.twitter.com/iWqyj9rbPO — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) May 31, 2020

II) Three alarms, Box 3-28 for the fire at 213 Harvard St. The initial time of the alarm was 235 a.m. All residents were evacuated. Aggressive attack by the companies prevented the spread of fire to adjacent buildings. Group 4 was on duty. pic.twitter.com/X8b2DjwQhi — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) May 31, 2020

