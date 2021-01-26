20 people displaced, firefighter injured while battling Worcester apartment fire

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating the cause of a major fire that tore through the third floor of an apartment complex in Worcester Tuesday night.

Firefighters battled harsh weather conditions in an effort to extinguish the blaze that ignited inside an 11 unit apartment building on the corner of West and Williams streets.

Everyone was able to evacuate the building safely.

One firefighter was said to have suffered minor injuries to their hand.

“Any time we have to fight a fire in weather conditions like this it hampers our operation and makes it a little more difficult,” District Chief Samuel Richesson said. “But, we were able to overcome it and it was a successful conclusion to this one.”

About 20 people were displaced as a result of the fire.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)