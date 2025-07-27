SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Twenty people, including a pregnant woman and children, were rescued from an elevator at a building in Saugus after being stuck inside for more than an hour on Sunday, officials said.

Fire officials say the elevator at the Stone Hill Corporate Complex on Broadway was overloaded and exceeded the recommended number of people in the car, which caused it to shut down. A fire captain told 7NEWS a pregnant woman was among the panicked passengers.

When crews arrived, they learned the pregnant woman was having a panic attack and another passenger was unconscious.

The elevators at the building are back up and running as usual.

