20 people treated after reported smell of gas prompts evacuation of Bristol Community College

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Twenty people were treated after a reported smell of gas prompted the evacuation of Bristol Community College on Thursday.

Emergency crews responding to the campus on Purchase Street around 10 a.m. learned 20 students and employees were having trouble breathing, a spokesperson for the college said in a statement.

Out of an abundance of caution, the building was closed for the remainder of the day.

Those who were struggling to breath received immediate medical attention. They are said to be OK.

In a statement, Bristol Community College President Laura Douglas said, “The health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff is always our top priority. We remain in close contact with those who received medical attention. The college would like to thank the responding public safety personnel, and we appreciate the continued cooperation of our community.”

An investigation is underway to determine the source and nature of the odor.

Classes are slated to resume Friday.

