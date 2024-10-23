BOSTON (WHDH) - Track work on the Orange Line between Forest Hills and Back Bay stations is complete after a nearly two-week closure to allow for repair and replacement.

“As a result of unencumbered access to track areas, crews accomplished important work to lift 20 speed restrictions, bringing the track infrastructure into a state of good repair in this area, resulting in a safer, more reliable trip for riders,” the T said in a statement.

During the Orange Line closure, the MBTA said they replaced more than 27,000 feet of rail – over five miles – and more than 336 ties, in addition to many other system improvements and fixes.

“As the result of the year-long Track Improvement Program, only 1% of the entire MBTA transit system remains speed restricted.”

The Red Line’s Braintree branch was shut down for more than three weeks last month for similar repairs, which the T said decreased travel times on that branch by as much as 24 minutes.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)