20-year-old Acton man arrested for assaulting 2 people, cutting 1 with broken beer bottle

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old Acton man was taken into custody after allegedly assaulting two people and cut one with a shard of glass from a broken beer bottle late Friday night, police say.

Officers responding to a report of an altercation at an apartment building on Avalon Drive around 10:45 p.m. located a man and a woman inside an apartment who were suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Police also found signs of an altercation, including broken wine bottles, tossed furniture, and blood throughout the apartment.

It was deemed that Harold Hunter was the aggressor in the altercation and had fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers, police say.

Officers arrested Hunter while he returned to his home around 2:45 a.m. Saturday without further incident.

On scene investigation determined that Hunter allegedly threw a beer bottle at the woman causing it to break and then while in a physical altercation with the male he picked up a shard of glass from the broken bottle and cut the man, officials say.

Both victims were taken to Emerson Hospital and were later discharged.

Hunter is charged with two counts of Assault and Battery by Means of a Dangerous Weapon (Beer Bottle).

He is currently being held on $500 bail and is expected to be arraigned at Concord District Court on Nov. 12.

