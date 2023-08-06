A man was arrested Saturday in connection with a shooting in Myles Standish State Forest last month that left one man dead.

John Geovanni Pires Monteiro Macedo, 20, was arrested in New Bedford without incident.

Monteiro Macedo is accused of shooting and killing Robert Aponte-Flores, 25, on July 12. Police said before the shooting, multiple witnesses saw Monteiro Macedo and the victim in an altercation in the state forest.

Monteiro Macedo is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Plymouth District Court on one count of murder.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)