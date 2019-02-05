20-year-old Berlin, New Hampshire man struck, killed by tractor-trailer in Randolph

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after one man was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer while pulled over on Route 2 in Randolph early Monday morning.

After a preliminary investigation, police responding to the area of Gorham Hill on Route 2 about 6:04 a.m. say two vehicles, a 2016 Dodge 1500 pickup driven by John Beaudry and a 2010 Ford F350 driven by Kenneth Lowry, were pulled over on the westbound side of Route 2 due to icy road conditions.

While Beaudry, of Milan, and Lowry, of Dummer, were outside of the vehicles, police the driver of a tractor-trailer, Daniel Donna, lost control while traveling eastbound and slammed head-on into the Dodge pickup, which then was pushed into the Ford, according to police.

Police believe the passenger of the pickup, 20-year-old Leo Croteau, of Berlin, New Hampshire, attempted to exit the truck before to avoid the tractor-trailer but was struck and killed.

Beaudry was transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

The conditions of Lowry and Donna were not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact Trooper Brandon Girardi at 603-223-8566 or Troop F Dispatch at 603-846-3333.

