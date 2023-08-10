REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was arrested in Revere and charged in connection with the death of his 59-year-old mother, who died in her home in Danville, New Hampshire last Thursday, officials said.

James Coe, 20, was charged with second degree murder for “knowingly killing” his mother, Denise Damato-Coe, according to the attorney general.

Revere police arrested Coe at the Revere Public Library on Wednesday afternoon after a warrant was put out for his arrest.

Police responded to the Danville home last Thursday after receiving a 911 call from inside the Coe home. Damato-Coe was found dead at the scene, and her death was ruled a homicide as police canvassed the area on Friday.

The AG said the 20-year-old Coe shot his mother with a rifle, and he’s also charged with Falsifying Physical Evidence for removing the rifle from the scene.

Coe is currently being held without bail.

