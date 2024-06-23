MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old man has been pronounced dead after being pulled from the water at Fort Meadow Reservoir in Marlboro on Sunday, police said.

The man went missing and was found by emergency crews after a brief search. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.

