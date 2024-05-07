LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police confirmed a 20-year-old man was fatally stabbed outside the Riverside Village Apartment complex in Leominster early Tuesday.

Robert Wright-Day, a former Athol High School all-star football player, was found “suffering from a stab wound” by police just before 1 a.m., authorities said.

Wright-Day was taken to Leominster Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“He was an enthusiastic young man just beginning to plan for his future… Robert will be greatly missed by many. This is a tragic loss for our family,” Wright-Day’s family said in a statement.

People living in the neighborhood told 7News that a big crowd had gathered at nearby basketball courts following a party, getting so rowdy that one individual reported receiving a text message from a neighbor warning that there may be “trouble”.

Wright-Day’s family said he went to the basketball courts with a cousin to gather with other young people to look at each other’s cars.

“They thought maybe it would just be a fistfight, you know, police would come and arrest people. I don’t think people expect somebody to get stabbed,” neighbor Julie Harmon said.

“We hear just the screaming and the girls screaming very loud like, ‘He’s dead, or something like that,” another neighbor said. “Everybody was screaming and running.”

Detectives sealed off the area and spent hours looking for evidence. No arrests had been made as of 4 p.m.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they can call Leominster Police at 978-534-7560.

Wright-Day’s family created a GoFundMe to assist with funeral expenses.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

