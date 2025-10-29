EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old man was killed early Wednesday morning in a serious single motor vehicle crash in Easton, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn’s office confirmed.

Officials received a 911 call just after 1 a.m. reporting the crash in the area of Route 138, near the Raynham town line in Easton.

“Upon arrival, first responders located a blue Tesla, with significant damage, in the wooded area approximately twenty feet from the southbound lane,” officials said. “The vehicle was actively burning, and human remains were located in the rear seat of the vehicle.”

The fire was extinguished by first responders.

Quinn’s office said the crash does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

