20-year-old man dead, woman seriously injured after crash on I-495 in Salisbury

SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a head-on crash on Interstate-495 in Salisbury on Monday that left a 20-year-old New Hampshire man dead and a woman seriously injured, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported two-vehicle crash on the northbound side of the highway about 4:45 p.m. determined that a 2002 Audi A-4 driven by a Seabrook, New Hampshire man had, for reasons still under investigation, crossed the median and hit a 2013 Lexus RX450 head-on, according to state police.

The driver of the Audi, whose name was not released, sustained fatal injuries. His 22-year-old passenger was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The 38-year-old woman who was driving the Lexus was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Although the cause of the crash remains under investigation, state police say the speed of the Audi is believed to have been a factor.

