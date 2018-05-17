20-year-old man killed in Haverhill shooting

HAVERHILL, Mass. (WHDH) — One man was pronounced dead Thursday after being shot on a busy street in Haverhill.

The shooting happened in the area of High and Pillings streets.

A witness told 7News he heard five shots, then saw a white truck drive by with blood on the passenger door. Sky7 HD flew over city hall, where the white pickup truck was seen surrounded by yellow crime scene tape.

The man was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead. No arrests have been made.

