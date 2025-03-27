BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Thursday after a crash between a sedan and a truck in Brockton, police said.

At around 9 a.m., emergency crews responded to the head-on collision in front of the Chevrolet dealership at 955 Pearl St., and extricated the trapped driver of the two-door sedan, according to the Brockton Police Department.

Police said the man was given a blood transfusion on the way to Boston Medical Center, with assistance from EMS from Canton’s Fire Department. His condition is unknown.

Investigators determined the sedan was traveling south on Pearl Street when it ended up in the northbound lane, crashing into a boom truck heading north.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Brockton police at 508-941-0200.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)