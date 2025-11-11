DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - State police responded to a motorcycle crash in Dartmouth at 11:30 Monday night.

The operator, identified as Pierre Hriz, 20, of Taunton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“State Police assets to include Collison Analysis Reconstruction Section, State Police Detective Unit, and Crime Scene Service Section responded,” police said in a statement. “Mass DOT responded to assist with road closures of the left and middle lane.”

