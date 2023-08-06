A 20-year-old man is set to be arraigned Monday in connection with a shooting in Myles Standish State Forest last month that left one man dead.

John Geovanni Pires Monteiro Macedo, 20, was arrested in New Bedford Sunday without incident, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

Monteiro Macedo is accused of shooting and killing Robert Aponte-Flores, 25, on July 12. Police said before the shooting, multiple witnesses saw Monteiro Macedo and the victim in an altercation in the state forest.

Monteiro Macedo is slated to be arraigned in Plymouth District Court on one count of murder.

