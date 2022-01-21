DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old woman died after being ejected from her car during a crash in Dartmouth early Friday morning.

Troopers responding to a single-car crash on Route 195 shortly before 2 a.m. found Cali McMullen, of New Bedford, had been ejected from her 2009 Honda Civic, according to state police.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation suggests that McMullen lost control of the car, which struck a guardrail before coming to a rest in the median, state police said.

The cause remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

