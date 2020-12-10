20-year-old woman dies after car crashes into boulder on side of highway

KIBLER, Ar. (WHDH) — A 20-year-old woman has died and another woman is injured after the vehicle they were riding in veered off of a highway and slammed into a boulder early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on Highway 162 in Kibler, Arkansas, around 2:30 a.m. found the frontend of a mangled vehicle leaning up against a boulder on the side of the road, according to Arkansas State Police.

The passenger in the vehicle, Odalis Ramirez Irvin, of Alma, was pronounced dead at the scene, KFSM-TV reported.

The driver, also 20, was extricated from the wreckage and taken to a local hospital. There was no immediate word on her condition.

A preliminary investigation indicates the driver failed to negotiate a right turn before losing control of the vehicle, state police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)