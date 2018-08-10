20-year-old woman killed in head-on collision with Somerset police cruiser

SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A Somerset woman involved in a violent, head-on crash with a Somerset police cruiser early Friday morning has died, officials said.

An officer responding to a report of a man attempting to break into a truck in the parking lot of the Grid Iron Pub about 12:30 a.m. collided head-on with a Honda Civic on Route 138, according to Somerset police.

The driver of the Honda, Haley Allard, 20, was taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The 4-year veteran of the Somerset Police Department, whose name has not been disclosed, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was treated and released.

A man who witnessed the crash said the officer did everything he could to save the other driver.

“He smashed the window to try and help the lady that he hit but I guess it was too late,” he said.

The collision left both vehicles and a utility pole heavily damaged.

Route 138 remains closed as National Grid workers repair the pole.

The crash is being investigated by troopers assigned to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn’s Office.

“We are all saddened by this horrible tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the person who passed away,” Somerset police said in a statement.

