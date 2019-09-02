20-year-old woman struck, killed by Commuter Rail train in Leominster

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a 20-year-old woman was struck and killed by a Commuter Rail train in Leominster on Monday.

Transit officers responding to a report of a person struck near the North Leominster MBTA station around 11 a.m. determined that a woman who was trespassing on the right of way was struck by an inbound Fitchburg Line train.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)