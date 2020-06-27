20 years later, family of murdered teen lifeguard still looking for answers

Two decades after Molly Bish was murdered, her family is still searching for justice.

Bish, a 16-year-old lifeguard at a pond in Warren, disappeared from her post 20 years ago Saturday. Three years later, her remains were discovered in a wooden area in Palmer.

Despite DNA analysis, her murder remains unsolved. Family members said anyone with any information should call state police.

