BOSTON (AP) — Two hundred new citizens have been naturalized at a ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston.

The Wednesday afternoon ceremony was presided over by a federal judge and included an address from M.R. Rangaswami.

The San Francisco-area software executive and philanthropist co-founded “angel” investment firm Sand Hill Group. He also established Indiaspora, a nonprofit organization that encourages Indian-Americans to make meaningful contributions in India and elsewhere.

The Kennedy Library hosted a reception after the oath ceremony and presented each new citizen with a commemorative edition of the slain president’s inaugural address.

