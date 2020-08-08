200 students return to campus in first of 10 move-in days for St. Anselm

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - More than 200 students came to the campus of St. Anselm in the first of 10 move-in days for the university as it resumes classes during the coronavirus pandemic.

When students arrived at the Manchester, New Hampshire college, they immediately went through a health screening and coronavirus testing, college officials said. Students who moved in need to quarantine in their dorms until results start coming back the next day.

Assistant Dean of Students Susan Gabert said the move-in was going well.

“People are really happy. the students are happy to be back on campus. we’re thrilled to have them back on campus,” Gabert said. “It wasn’t perfect, we had little glitches here and there, but every time we had a little bump in the road, it was very easily navigated. So, it’s been a good day.”

