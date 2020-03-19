200 workers at Mass. hospital told to self-quarantine due to respiratory symptoms

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two hundred employees at Basystate Medical Center in Springfield have been asked to stay home and self-quarantine due to respiratory symptoms that could be linked to the coronavirus, according to the hospital.

All of the employees are undergoing coronavirus testing, a hospital spokesman said in a statement.

The hospital is also investigating whether the respiratory symptoms are being caused by other viral respiratory infections, such as the flu or common cold.

No additional information was immediately available.

