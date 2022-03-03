CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 200-year-old, 1,000-pound bronze bell cast by Paul Revere’s son is set to make its return to Canton on Friday.

A California family donated the bell to the Paul Revere Heritage Site, where it is set to arrive around noon.

Canton police will escort the bell from the town line to celebrate its arrival.

Paul Revere came to Canton in 1801 and launched the United States Copper Industry.

In 1804, Revere moved his bell foundry to Canton and turned the company over to his son, Joseph Warren Revere.

The bell was cast in 1834 by Joseph Warren Revere.

It is believed that the bell was bought and used at two churches in Ohio before a private family purchased the bell in 1984 and moved it to Los Angeles.

The family learned about the Revere & Son Heritage Trust Corporation in Canton last year and offered to donate the bell for public exhibition.

