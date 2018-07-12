2,000 ‘K9 Nero Pups’ available for adoption in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A litter of 2,000 ‘K9 Nero Pups’ have arrived in Yarmouth and they will be available for adoption this weekend, police announced Thursday.

The stuffed animals created in honor of Sgt. Sean Gannon’s K-9 partner will be ready to take home on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Paw Palooza event at Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School for a donation of $20.

All proceeds will go towards building the Sergeant Sean M. Gannon Police Training Complex on the grounds of Yarmouth Police Department Headquarters.

The department also shared an update on Nero’s health, saying he is “as strong as ever as he moves boldly forward under the loving care of retired Yarmouth Police Department K9 Officer and Trainer Peter McClelland.”

Nero was wounded in the murder of Gannon back in April.

