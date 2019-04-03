20,000 pounds of beef patties recalled due to possible plastic contamination

(WHDH) — AdvancePierre Foods, Inc. is recalling about 20,373 pounds of ready-to-eat beef patties that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically soft purple plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

Fourteen-pound cases containing three bags with 30 pieces for a total of 90 portions of “CN FULLY COOKED FLAMEBROILED BEEF PATTIES CARAMEL COLOR ADDED” with case code 155-525-0 and package code 8334 are subject to recall.

The frozen flame-broiled beef patties were produced on Nov. 30, 2018. They bear the establishment number “EST. 2260E” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The items were shipped to food service locations nationwide. While the product was distributed to schools, it resulted from a commercial sale and was not part of the food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the patties. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers are urged to throw away the patties or return them to where they were purchased.

