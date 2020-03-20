CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man convicted of taking hostages at a Hillary Clinton presidential campaign office in New Hampshire in 2007 has been denied a request to be re-located closer to home to complete his sentence on a later charge.

Leeland Eisenberg was sentenced in 2017 to five years in prison for robbing a bank in Manchester and possessing cocaine. Incarcerated in Indiana, Eisenberg recently asked to serve the rest of his sentence at a facility in Massachusetts. He argued it was better equipped to monitor his heart condition and that he’d be closer to family.

A judge on Thursday said she lacked jurisdiction to grant Eisenberg’s request. She also noted that the Bureau of Prisons is currently reassessing his medical classification to determine whether a transfer to a different facility is appropriate. Eisenberg is scheduled to finish his sentence in November, followed by supervised release.

Eisenberg spent at least two years in prison for a five-hour standoff at Clinton’s Rochester, New Hampshire, campaign office during her first run for president. No one was hurt.

