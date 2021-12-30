BOSTON (WHDH) - The 200,000 at-home testing kits that were slated to be distributed to school districts throughout the state for teachers and staff to test for COVID-19 before returning to work after the holiday break have been delayed, according to an Executive Office of Education spokesperson.

The vendor of the testing kits cited ongoing “supply chain restraints” as the reason for which the kits will not arrive by Friday as promised.

“Due to national supply chain restraints around COVID-19 rapid tests, the vendor that agreed to ship at-home tests kits has informed the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education that they will not be able to deliver the tests by Friday,” said the EOE spokesperson.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced it will now make testing kits available for distribution this weekend.

Tests are not required to return to school, officials said.

School districts across the state will still reopen next week as scheduled and more than 2,200 schools will continue to conduct regularly scheduled pooled testing, symptomatic, and Test and Stay programs, according to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)