2013 bombing survivor fit with new prosthetic leg to run in marathon

BOSTON (WHDH) — A survivor of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing is ready to race in her second marathon this year and has been fit with a new prosthetic leg to help improve her form.

Adrianne Haslet was a spectator at the marathon in 2013 when the bombs went off. As a result of her injuries, one of her legs was amputated.

Haslet struggled through her first Boston Marathon in 2016 because of difficulties with her prosthetic running leg. She is now using a new one designed by Brian Heckathorn at the Hangar Clinie in Easton and said she is ready to go.

“We’ve trained well, we are coached well and I think Heartbreak is going to be a lot easier this time than it was last time,” said Haslet. She said she completed the race in 10 hours and 44 minutes in 2016 and hopes to cut six or seven hours off her running time this year.

Since losing her leg, Haslet has continued dancing and speaking publicly to inspire others who have lost limbs.

