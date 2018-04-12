2014 Boston Marathon champ running to honor Martin Richard

Meb Keflezighi, right, of San Diego, who won the 2014 Boston Marathon, greets the family of 2013 Boston Marathon bombing victim Martin Richard after he finished the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (WHDH) — Meb Keflezighi brought Boston hope when he won the Boston Marathon a year after a terror attack shook the city. This year, he is running in honor of the 2013 attack’s youngest victim.

When Keflezighi won the race in 2014, he crossed the finish line and greeted the family members of 8-year-old Martin Richard, who was among the three people killed when two bombs erupted near the finish line.

In the years since the attack, Keflezighi said he has become good friends with the Richard family and even trades texts and emails to learn more about their son.

“Life is precious,” Keflezighi said. “You can’t bring Martin back but to have them there to be part of the event, to celebrate his life in a way, also.”

This year, Keflezighi will not be among the elite runners competing for a first-place finish. Instead, he will join about 150 other people who will be running as part of Team MR8 in tribute to Martin.

“This year is pretty special, the fifth anniversary and honor him in a big way, hopefully,” Keflezghi said. “To be excited to be able to wear his jersey and represent the sport of running for something positive that he did.”

