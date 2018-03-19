2018 Boston Marathon banners unveiled

BOSTON (WHDH) - The officials banners for the 2018 Boston Marathon were unveiled Monday.

With race day just four weeks away, the first of around 500 banners were hung up in downtown Boston.

“No other marathon really can match, except maybe the Olympic marathon,” four-time winner Bill Rodgers said.

Rodgers is all too familiar with the Boston Marathon and says the banners definitely help during the last stretch of training.

“In New England we have tough weather, so it gives a little focus for the runners,” Rodgers said of the banners.

Kelly Depf, who is one of 12 to be featured on a banner this year, remembers the excitement of being on Boylston Street last year and crossing the finish line.

“It was big surprise to walk into work and see my face all over the banners,” Depf said.

Fans and runners alike are counting down the days, including top marathoner Shadrack Biwott.

“It’s surreal. The banner is up. It’s time to get excited,” Biwott said.

Biwott finished fourth in last year’s race.

“For the people of Boston, the marathon is a lot more than a race. It’s one of our oldest and proudest traditions.” Mayor Marty Walsh.

This year’s marathon is even more significant, marking the five year anniversary since the tragic marathon bombing.

“Since then, the Boston Marathon has become a movement,” Walsh said. “It’s come to represent the strength of the human spirit in a new and profound way.”

Boston will once again honor the city’s resilience, generosity and strength on April 15, now known as “One Boston Day.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)