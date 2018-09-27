2018 MCAS results: How did your town score?

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released 2018 MCAS scores for every town and city the state Thursday.

Fifty-two schools across the Commonwealth exceeded expectations on the MCAS, while the state will be required to provide targeted assistance to more than 230 schools where performance fell short, according to the Boston Globe.

This year marked the second that students in grades three through eight were tested using the new “next-generation” MCAS. High school students took the original “legacy” exam.

Grades three through 10 were tested in Math and English. The only grades that were tested in Science were eight and 10.

