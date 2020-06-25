2020 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular to air on WHDH-TV. Here’s everything you need to know

BOSTON (WHDH) - The 2020 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular — “A Boston Pops Salute to Our Heroes” — will be broadcast on WHDH-TV and Bloomberg TV on the Fourth of July, the Boston Symphony Orchestra announced Thursday.

Under the direction of Keith Lockhart, this year’s event will pay tribute to frontline and essential workers, as well as those who have lost their lives during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to the BSO.

A Boston Pops Salute to Our Heroes will feature new content, including a special virtual performance by Renese King with Lockhart at the piano, the Boston Pops recent viral hit “Summon the Heroes,” which will be accompanied by a special musical and spoken introduction by John Willims.

The Independence Day program will also spotlight some all-time favorite moments from recent broadcasts, including performances by Melissa Etheridge, Andy Grammer, Rhiannon Giddens, Arlo Guthrie, Queen Latifah, Leslie Odom, Jr., Rita Moreno, and Brian Stokes Mitchell, as well an appearance by Amanda Gorman — the first Youth Poet Laureate in the United States.

Lockhart will also be putting a “special focus on intrinsic messages of the Independence Day holiday and fundamental themes of our times around achieving a just and equal society for everyone,” the BSO said.

The broadcast will also include a patriotic sing-a-long to the “Stars and Stripes Forever,” an appearance by the U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers Chorus, the “1812 Overture,” and a retrospective fireworks extravaganza that will bring the night to a close.

The Charles River Esplanade will be closed to spectators this year due to coronavirus concerns.

Those looking to enjoy the festivities from the comfort of their home can watch the extravaganza on WHDH-TV and Bloomberg TV from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. It can also be streamed on Bloomberg.com and listened to on Bloomberg Radio.

For more information on the event., click here.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)