2020 Boston Pride Festival postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

BOSTON (WHDH) - The 2020 Boston Pride Festival has been postponed to 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, organizers announced.

The 50th annual celebration will now kickoff on Saturday, June 12, 2021, according to Boston Pride.

“I know this was a very hard decision to make and I know it’s very hard news to hear, but it’s the right decision. As we fight the coronavirus pandemic, everyone’s safety and health is our top priority,” said Mayor Martin J. Walsh. “To our LGBTQ community, we may not be able to celebrate Boston Pride 50th Anniversary this summer, but once we are able, we’ll have the biggest and strongest Pride to date. The partnership between Boston Pride and the City of Boston has never been stronger, and I look forward to joining everyone to commemorate the many years of fighting for equality.”

The following options have been made available for those who had already registered for the 2020 festival:

You may transfer your 2020 registration fee to the 2021 festival. Boston Pride will communicate with you about the new registration process for the 2021 festival that opens on November 15, 2020, and we will apply your payment towards that registration.

You may have the fee refunded (minus the processing fee if payment was made with a credit card) and the registration canceled. If you paid by credit we will make the refund to the card on file unless you tell us otherwise. If you paid by check, please tell us who to make the check to and who to send it to.

You may convert all or part of your registration fee into a tax-deductible charitable donation to Boston Pride, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

