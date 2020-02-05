2020 Democratic presidential candidates court crucial vote ahead of NH primay — young people

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - One by one, 2020 Democratic presidential candidates took the stage at a youth climate and clean energy town hall in Concord, New Hampshire Wednesday to court a crucial vote.

Young voters are going to play a key role in the 2020 election and according to our exclusive 7NEWS/EMERSON COLLEGE NEW HAMPSHIRE TRACKING POLL, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is dominating the 18 to 29-year-old vote, commanding 53 percent of potential primary participants.

With his promise of a universal basic income, it is no surprise that entrepreneur Andrew Yang has secured second place with the same demographic, pulling 12 percent.

Former South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is the youngest candidate on the trail and at just 38-years-old, he says he is the one to represent the youth issues in the years to come.

“As the youngest candidate running for president issues from climate change to making sure we have an economy that works for us are personal, they affect, me,” he said. “They are affecting the children that Chasten and I hope to have one day too.”

In a one-on-one interview with Buttigieg, he told 7NEWS that he is confident his polling numbers will go up among this young demographic — right now he sits in third place.

“I am committed to so much to the issues in the minds of young voters and the issues that can bring us together as a country,” he said.

Our poll finds that 73 percent of young voters want a candidate with similar views while just 27 percent want a candidate that can beat Trump.

I think in 2020 the youth vote will be motivated and having seen what happened in 2016 we will be energetic from going and prevent that from ever happening again,” student Kevin Yuan said.

