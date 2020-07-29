2020 Topsfield Fair canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

TOPSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The 2020 Topsfield Fair has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Wednesday.

Topsfield Fair General Manager James O’Brien said that they had been monitoring the pandemic for months and that based on recommendations from local, state and federal health agencies, they made the difficult decision to cancel it this year.

“We understand the impact of this decision for small businesses, family farms, competitors, and exhibitors and the disappointment of hundreds of thousands of people who look forward to the Topsfield Fair each year. However, the safety and health of our community has to be our top priority and due to the current restrictions hosting the Topsfield Fair this year is impossible,” he wrote in a statement.

Since America’s Oldest Fair began in 1818, it has only been canceled two other times — once in 1918 due to the worldwide influenza pandemic and again during 1943 to 1945 during World War II.

“We understand the disappointment that comes with this news as we feel the same,” O’Brien said. “As our scheduled opening day got closer it became clear that we could not create a fun, safe, and enjoyable experience that fairgoers have come to expect and deserve.”

O’Brien added that they are looking at the potential of hosting some of their contests privately.

“Everyone associated with the Essex Agricultural Society and the Topsfield Fair looks forward to better days ahead and celebrating the 2021 Topsfield Fair in October 2021,” he continued.

The Essex Agricultural Society is the organization that runs the Topsfield Fair.

