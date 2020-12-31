(CNN) — Here’s a top 10 list you definitely do not want to find yourself on — 2020’s worst red light runners.

Verra Mobility, the company that makes red light safety cameras, put together the footage of what they say were the worst violators of the past year.

The top 10 worst instances of a motorist running a red light all involve serious accidents.

The safety cameras that recorded the violators can also be used to record license plates and help police capture hit-and-run drivers.

Verra Mobility is hoping that these videos will convince drivers to obey traffic laws and always stop on red.

The company also points out these accidents were captured during a year when highway traffic was down due to the pandemic.

A study of red light safety cameras in large cities shows they can reduce fatal accidents caused by running red lights by 21 percent.

