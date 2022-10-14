BOSTON (WHDH) - Diana Kipyokei, the women’s winner of the 2021 Boston Marathon, has been disqualified, according to the Boston Athletic Association.

“The Boston Athletic Association supports strict anti-doping measures to ensure fair competition and clean sport,” the organization said in a statement. They added that athletes in the professional divisions at the Boston Marathon are tested for doping in according with national and international guidelines.

“The B.A.A. is committed to providing a fair environment for competition and supports all measures that ensure the integrity of the sport,” they said.

The organization added that it will adjust race rankings from that year, pending her appeals process.

She won the 2021 race in 2:24:45.

