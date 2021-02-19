2021 Boston Pride Parade, Festival postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Pride and city officials announced Friday that the 2021 Pride Parade and Festival will not be held in June due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Massachusetts’ ban on large gatherings until Phase 4 of the reopening plan prompted the decision to postpone the in-person celebration in favor of virtual events, Boston Pride said in a news release.

“While I know this was a difficult decision to make, postponing Boston’s 2021 Pride Parade and Festival is the right choice as we continue to prioritize the health and safety of all during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Martin J. Walsh said in a statement. “In Boston, we are committing to living by the values of inclusion, diversity and acceptance, and that will never change. Our city will continue to support Boston Pride, and when safe to do so, the Pride Parade and Festival will be back and stronger than ever.”

Boston Pride noted that they are speaking with the city about possibly moving the planned in-person events to a date in the fall “if all conditions are in place for such events.”

A series of virtual events will be held in June to commemorate Pride Month and the 50th anniversary of Boston Pride.

Virtual events being planned include the Pride Flag Raising at City Hall Plaza and the Pride Lights ceremony to honor all those lost to and affected by HIV/AIDS.

More information on the events is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

