BOSTON (WHDH) - Fenway Park officials on Sunday announced the cancelation of the 2021 Fenway Wasabi Bowl due to COVID-19, marking the second year in a row the event has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The game was slated to be played between Southern Methodist University and the University of Virginia on Wednesday, but Virginia reportedly withdrew from the bowl due to the number of coronavirus cases impacting its roster.

As a result of their withdrawal, the game and other related activities will no longer take place this year.

“Though we are all disappointed that the Wasabi Fenway Bowl will not be played this year, we are grateful to our community, sponsors, volunteers, and stakeholders for their hard work to introduce college bowl season to Fenway Park,” officials wrote in a statement released on Sunday. “We look forward to seeing everyone at the 2022 Wasabi Fenway Bowl.”

Refunds for the event will be posted to payment cards used for purchase within the next 14 business days, officials said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)