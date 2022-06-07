BOSTON (WHDH) - Over 25,500 fundraising athletes who ran the Boston Marathon raised $35.6 million for over 200 local nonprofits, according to the Boston Athletic Association.

“The nonprofit community across Greater Boston is resilient, and, as a nonprofit itself, the B.A.A. takes great pride in being a catalyst for more than 200 charitable organizations to raise critical funds in support of their missions,” said Nicole Juri, the B.A.A.’s director of development. “The return to our full field size and traditional Patriots’ Day date enabled our nonprofit partners to raise even greater funds for a variety of meaningful causes.”

The top-funded charities this year were largely medical institutions, with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute topping the list. Runners raised over $6.7 million for the organization. Boston Children’s Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital each received over $1 million. Tufts University, with its own marathon team, was also one of the top recipients, earning over $623,00.

Over 98% of runners out of a total of almost 25,000 runners finished the race. Athletes from 111 different countries and all 50 states earned unicorn medials.

