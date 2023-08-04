BOSTON (WHDH) - Fan fever is set to come to Boston this weekend with the opening of this year’s Boston Fan Expo at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

The event celebrates all things comics, horror, science fiction and more. It is set to kick off at 4 p.m. Friday and continue through Sunday.

Despite the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, actors are still able to attend the event for planned autographs, photo-ops and panels.

While current rules from SAG-AFTRA, the union which represents many actors, require members to not discuss shows or characters by name and to not comment on upcoming projects, actors are allowed to talk about general topics such as their personal lives and other work.

Some of those expected to appear at the Fan Expo this weekend include Star Wars actor Hayden Christensen, Star Trek’s William Shatner and Henry Winkler, known for his character — The Fonz.

See more information on this year’s Boston Fan Expo here.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)