The tradition of high school football on Thanksgiving Day continued Thursday with games across Massachusetts.

The 7NEWS sports department has all the scores from eastern and central Massachusetts games:

Eastern Mass.

ABINGTON – 46

WHITMAN-HANSON – 6

–

WESTFORD ACADEMY – 35

ACTON-BOXBOROUGH – 10

–

NEWBURYPORT – 44

AMESBURY – 26

–

NORTH ANDOVER – 13

ANDOVER – 27

–

OLD ROCHESTER – 21

APPONEQUET – 36

–

ARCHBISHOP WILLIAMS – 42

CARDINAL SPELLMAN – 14

–

WALTHAM – 7

ARLINGTON – 27

–

SHAWSHEEN VALLEY TECH – 41

ARLINGTON CATHOLIC – 7

–

HOPKINTON – 0

ASHLAND – 35

–

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH – 20

ATTLEBOROUGH – 15

–

AYER-SHIRLEY – 18

LITTLETON – 35

–

BARNSTABLE – 54

FALMOUTH – 8

–

BEDFORD – 34

BURLINGTON – 19

–

NORTON – 13

BELLINGHAM – 20

–

BELMONT – 47

WATERTOWN – 0

–

SALEM – 35

BEVERLY – 14

–

CHELMSFORD – 13

BILLERICA – 27

–

BISHOP FEEHAN – 31

BISHOP STANG – 6

–

MASCONOMET – 3

BISHOP FENWICK – 39

–

TECHBOSTON – 14

BRIGHTON – 20

–

BLUE HILLS – 22

BRISTOL-PLYMOUTH – 6

–

CATHOLIC MEMORIAL – 50

BC HIGH – 22

–

BOSTON LATIN – 19

BOSTON ENGLISH – 6

–

BOSTON LATIN ACADEMY – 6

O’BRYANT – 36

–

BOURNE – 36

WAREHAM – 26

–

MILTON – 19

BRAINTREE – 33

–

BROCKTON – 7

BRIDGEWATER-RAYNHAM – 22

–

NEWTON NORTH – 42

BROOKLINE – 21

–

SOMERVILLE – 20

CAMBRIDGE RINDGE & LATIN – 43

–

CANTON – 19

STOUGHTON – 0

–

CAPE COD TECH – 16

UPPER CAPE COD – 6

–

MIDDLEBOROUGH – 56

CARVER – 0

–

ATLANTIS CHARTER – 0

CASE – 26

–

CHELSEA – 20

CATHEDRAL – 0

–

CENTRAL – 22

SOMERSET BERKLEY – 26

–

LAWRENCE – 14

CENTRAL CATHOLIC – 17

–

COHASSET – 3

HULL – 10

–

LEXINGTON – 6

CONCORD-CARLISLE – 33

–

GLOUCESTER – 0

DANVERS – 35

–

FAIRHAVEN – 24

DARTMOUTH – 21

–

DEDHAM – 12

NORWOOD – 15

–

DENNIS-YARMOUTH – 35

NAUSET – 32

–

SEEKONK – 16

DIGHTON-REHOBOTH – 42

–

GREATER NEW BEDFORD – 27

DIMAN – 8

–

MEDFIELD – 25

DOVER-SHERBORN – 7

–

DRACUT – 16

METHUEN – 48

–

NEW BEDFORD – 26

DURFEE – 21

–

MARSHFIELD – 21

DUXBURY – 23

–

EAST BRIDGEWATER – 21

ROCKLAND – 42

–

ESSEX TECH – 14

NORTHEAST METRO TECH – 16

–

ST MARY’S – 28

EVERETT – 56

–

FOXBOROUGH – 30

MANSFIELD – 17

–

NATICK – 13

FRAMINGHAM – 15

–

KING PHILIP – 35

FRANKLIN – 0

–

GREATER LAWRENCE – 30

WHITTIER – 20

–

LOWELL CATHOLIC – 6

GREATER LOWELL TECH – 42

–

IPSWICH – 0

HAMILTON-WENHAM – 34

–

HANOVER – 0

NORWELL – 32

–

SCITUATE – 13

HINGHAM – 10

–

SOUTH SHORE VOC TECH – 41

HOLBROOK/AVON – 30

–

HOLLISTON – 36

WESTWOOD – 53

–

KEEFE TECH – 28

MINUTEMAN – 12

–

LYNN TECH – 19

KIPP ACADEMY – 45

–

NEWTON SOUTH – 7

LINCOLN-SUDBURY – 35

–

LOWELL – 12

HAVERHILL – 20

–

LYNN CLASSICAL – 8

LYNN ENGLISH – 6

–

NORTH READING – 0

LYNNFIELD – 34

–

MALDEN – 14

MEDFORD – 30

–

ST. JOHN’S (S) – 33

MALDEN CATHOLIC – 14

–

NORTH MIDDLESEX – 28

MANCHESTER-ESSEX – 8

–

MARBLEHEAD – 28

SWAMPSCOTT – 21

–

SANDWICH – 15

MASHPEE – 22

–

MAYNARD – 20

WEST BOYLSTON – 50

–

MILLIS – 14

MEDWAY – 0

–

MELROSE – 3

WAKEFIELD – 7

–

TAUNTON – 21

MILFORD – 31

–

MONOMOY – 42

ST. JOHN PAUL II – 0

–

NEEDHAM – 21

WELLESLEY – 7

–

QUINCY – 20

NORTH QUINCY – 43

–

TRI-COUNTY – 8

OLD COLONY – 43

–

SHARON – 42

OLIVER AMES – 6

–

SAUGUS – 6

PEABODY – 27

–

PEMBROKE – 27

SILVER LAKE – 21

–

TRITON – 7

PENTUCKET – 21

–

PLYMOUTH SOUTH – 7

PLYMOUTH NORTH – 28

–

READING – 0

STONEHAM – 39

–

WINTHROP – 22

REVERE – 0

–

SOUTHEASTERN – 0

WEST BRIDGEWATER – 48

–

ST. JOHN’S PREP – 21

XAVERIAN – 23

–

TEWKSBURY – 29

WILMINGTON – 19

WALPOLE – 44

WEYMOUTH – 20

–

WESTON – 18

WAYLAND – 49

–

WINCHESTER – 17

WOBURN – 20

Central Mass.

ABBY KELLEY FOSTER – 0

WORCESTER TECH – 14

–

ALGONQUIN REGIONAL – 6

WESTBOROUGH – 28

–

MAHAR – 8

ATHOL – 40

–

AUBURN – 18

LEICESTER – 7

–

SOUTHBRIDGE – 8

BARTLETT – 10

–

BAY PATH RVT – 42

OXFORD – 34

–

BLACKSTONE-MILLVILLE – 40

SUTTON – 6

–

NIPMUC – 14

BLACKSTONE VALLEY TECH – 35

–

DOHERTY MEMORIAL – 32

BURNCOAT – 6

–

CLINTON – 42

NASHOBA REG – 14

–

LEOMINSTER – 59

FITCHBURG – 7

–

GARDNER – 31

QUABBIN – 16

–

MILLBURY – 0

GRAFTON – 14

–

TYNGSBOROUGH – 44

GROTON-DUNSTABLE – 22

–

MARLBOROUGH – 0

HUDSON – 41

–

OAKMONT REG – 40

LUNENBURG – 7

–

MONTACHUSETT RVT – 22

NASHOBA VALLEY TECH – 26

–

NARRAGANSETT – 40

MURDOCK – 8

–

UXBRIDGE – 35

NORTHBRIDGE – 14

–

WARE – 20

QUABOAG – 14

–

ST. PAUL DIOCESAN – 6

ST. BERNARD’S – 32

–

SHEPHERD HILL – 14

TANTASQUA – 17

–

SHREWSBURY – 22

WACHUSETT – 31

–

WORCESTER SOUTH – 20

WORCESTER NORTH – 14

