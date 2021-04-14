$20K in trading cards stolen from hobby store

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — Maine authorities are investigating the theft of several sports trading cards estimated to be worth nearly $20,000.

Authorities were first notified of the robbery around 8 am on Tuesday when a driver reported that the glass front door of J&R Cards had been smashed, the Times Record reported.

Brunswick police say physical and DNA evidence was secured at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

According to the store’s Facebook page, the cards stolen include Panini basketball and football cards and Topps baseball cards.

