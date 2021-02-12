20K vaccination appointments available as Mass. administers over 1M COVID-19 shots

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Baker-Polito administration on Friday announced that Massachusetts has administered more than one million COVID-19 vaccines and that 20,000 vaccination appointments remain available at mass vaccination sites across the state.

RELATED: Some Mass. pharmacies begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible patients

As of Thursday night, 1,034,018 doses have been administered. Since Sunday alone, 242,000 shots have been given to eligible Phase 2 residents.

Residents looking to get vaccinated in the coming days can pick from more than 20,000 appointments at mass vaccination sites at Fenway Park in Boston, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, the Doubletree Hotel in Danvers, and the Eastfield Mall in Springfield.

Appointments can be booked online, or by calling the state’s vaccine resource line at 2-1-1, which will be extending its hours to include weekends and weekday nights.

The new call center hours of operation are as follows:

Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

RELATED: ‘Disturbing’: Baker warns of strangers trying to get vaccine by taking seniors to appointments

The state also launched a new website to help residents find vaccination locations throughout more easily.

Residents over the age of 75 may be accompanied by a companion with a scheduled appointment at mass vax sites only.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)