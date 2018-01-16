21 animals recovering at shelter after being rescued from Exeter, N.H. home

STRATHAM, N.H. (WHDH) — The New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NHSPCA) is now caring for 21 animals rescued from a home in Exeter.

Police said the animals were left behind at the house when their owner was evicted. Ten cats, five rabbits, three gerbils and two turtles and a guinea pig were among the animals rescued. The guinea pig later had to be euthanized because officials said it was suffering. A rabbit and a second guinea pig were found dead in the house.

The animals are being cared for at the NHSPCA while the police consider filing charges against the owner. The NHSPCA is unable to find new homes for the animals unless the owner gives them up or a judge orders it.

Lisa Dennison, the executive director of the NHSPCA, said they have taken in animals from other similar cases and they are now taking care of 55 animals. They are asking for help and some residents have pitched in, dropping off pet supplies.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)