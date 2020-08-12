21 animals rescued from ‘hoarding house’ in Brighton now available for adoption

BOSTON (WHDH) - Twenty-one animals — 20 cats and one dog — rescued from a “hoarding house” in Brighton last month are now available for adoption at the MSPCA-Angell in Jamaica Plain.

The animals, ranging in age from 7 months to 2 years, were rescued July 31 and “were quite shy upon arrival but have since come out of their shell,” officials said.

Most were suffering minor ailments including waxy, swollen ears, and all of them needed an antibiotic shot upon arrival to clear up existing infections and ward off new ones.

Because the adoption center remains closed to the public, would-be adopters should email adoption@mspca.org for more info.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)