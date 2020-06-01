21 Boston police cruisers, 7NEWS van damaged during violent clash

BOSTON (WHDH) - A violent clash between protesters and police officers in Boston on Sunday night left several cruisers and a 7NEWS van significantly damaged.

The day started out with peaceful protests throughout the city in response to the death of George Floyd, but turned violent as night fell.

A Boston police cruiser was set on fire on West Street. Firefighters worked to put out the flames, leaving behind a burned-out shell of the vehicle.

Protesters surrounded another police cruiser in the area of the Beantown Pub Cafe near Suffolk University. They threw objects at the vehicle, breaking its windows while an officer was inside. That officer escaped unharmed.

Others climbed on cruisers and stomped on their roofs.

As of 3 a.m., a total of seven officers were hospitalized, with many more treated at the scene, according to Boston police.

A 7NEWS van was also attacked when a protester threw a large rock, shattering the windows while a news crew was inside. 7NEWS reporter Nathalie Pozo, who was in the van at the time, says the crew was OK.

A massive clean-up effort that began after the scene cleared continued this morning.

